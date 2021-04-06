BBC: Meet MasterChef 2021 finalists on Instagram - final four confirmed!











Who are the MasterChef 2021 finalists? Let’s meet the final four contestants competing this year.

Hoping to become the 2021 champion, 40 amateur chefs have showcased their culinary skills to impress judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

But only four contestants have managed to get one step closer to the coveted title.

So, let’s meet the final four finalists competing for MasterChef 2021!

MasterChef 2021 finalists

Laura Michael

Mike Tomkins

Alexina Anatole

Tom Rhodes

Tom Rhodes, who hails from Newcastle Upon Tyne, mostly cooks, but occasionally gets his bake on via the #bakingwithbakeoff hashtag.

He impressed the judges with his “bold, daring and interesting” dishes and got through the quarter-finals.

The 2021 MasterChef finalist is winning on Instagram too – he has already amassed a fan base of nearly 2,500 followers!

Laura Michael

Laura, who is a mum of two, isn’t just a budding chef – she is a saxophone player too.

She had to juggle home-schooling while appearing on this year’s series of the BBC competition.

Laura Michael (Macdonald) enjoys both baking and cooking in the kitchen.

On Instagram, she writes that she “simply loves food” and has gained nearly 1.5k followers since her first appearance on MasterChef.

Mike Tomkins

Mike Tomkins comes from Guildford, Surrey and loves “cooking traditional Italian food, experimenting with some modern twists”.

He works as a senior sales executive and said his earliest memories are being in the kitchen with his mother, Get Surrey previously reported.

Over on his Instagram profile, you will find plenty of delicious meals, from cheese saffron ravioli to desserts like sticky toffee pudding and more.

Alexina Anatole

Alexina Anatole currently works as Head of Frozen at Mindful Chef, according to her LinkedIn bio. Prior to that, she served as a business consultant for the company.

The MasterChef star has a BA degree in English from the University of Cambridge.

Alexina is on Instagram under the handle @alexinaanatole where she has gained just over 3,200 followers.

Apart from culinary temptations, she has also documented every part of her MasterChef journey so far.

