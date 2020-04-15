Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The 2020 series of MasterChef is in the final week with four remaining amateur chefs on the show.

The competition in the BBC kitchen hasn’t been easy, but only one of them will scoop the coveted MasterChef title.

On Wednesday’s episode (April 15th), the contestants headed to Mauritius on an epic culinary adventure. There, they have to impress local chefs Moroogun Coopen and Peeroo Nizam with their signature cooking style.

The episode featured the magnificent Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in Port Louis. So, let’s find more about the hotel, including location and prices!

Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel: Location

The hotel is located at the Caudan Waterfront in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius. The place is a premier 5-star business hotel and it looks like a top location for a luxurious and divine holiday in the area.

The Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel is located in a good location, close to the business and technology area of Cybercity.

Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel: Prices

A quick browse on Booking.com shows that a 4-night stay at the hotel for 2 people comes to £756. That’s definitely a not bad price for a 5-star luxurious hotel.

Of course, we can’t travel because of the coronavirus crisis right now. But that shouldn’t stop us from planning our next trip once we’re allowed to go out again.

