Masterchef Professionals narrator was also an actor in Gotham and Dog Soldiers!

Get your aprons on, spatulas at the ready and brains in gear because Masterchef is back.

Episode 1 of Masterchef: The Professionals airs on Tuesday, November 5th at 8 pm.

The BBC Two show is a spin-off of the standard Masterchef show where professional chefs go head to head to make it to the top of the culinary world.

Celebrity Masterchef aired earlier in 2019 which saw Greg Rutherford take home the win. But the voiceover seems different on the Professionals spin-off show.

The Masterchef Professionals narrator has got people asking questions. Who is he?

Who is the Masterchef Professionals narrator?

Masterchef: The Professionals is voiced over by none other than Sean Pertwee.

The narrator was born in London on June 4th 1964, making him 55 years old in 2019.

Actor and screenwriter Roland Pertwee is Sean’s grandfather, and his sister, Dariel Pertwee, is also an actress.

Sean Pertwee: Acting career

Sean has a mega career under his belt. He was born into an acting family as his father was actor and comedian Jon Pertwee.

Jon played the third doctor on Dr Who from 1970 – 1974. He also played Worzel Gummidge in the late seventies TV series.

Naturally, Sean went on to become an actor, too. He graduated from Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in 1986 and has appeared in TV series such as Fox’s Gotham, Law & Order: UK and Luther.

He also had roles in films Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Wild Bill, Dog Soldiers and Event Horizon.

Is Sean on Instagram?

With 307,000 followers, Sean is indeed on Instagram. You can follow him @seanpertwee.

The actor regularly posts to social media. His Insta posts include throwback pics, promo for his current films and movies as well as photos of his family and of himself on set at work.

Sean is married to Jacqueline Hamilton-Smith, in a post from June 2019 Sean writes a caption that his wife is his: “Mrs, Backbone, Best Friend, Wife”. Together they have a son, Alfred, who’s 18-year-old.

