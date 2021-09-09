Who is the sandwich maker on MasterChef and where is his shop?











A sandwich maker – not the machine, a person – is trending all over Twitter after setting a challenge on Celebrity MasterChef 2021.

Like bread and butter go together were the BBC show and Max Halley, a chef who tasked the celebrities to make their dream sandwich.

During the September 8th episode, social media users erupted with memes and Tweets following the unusual challenge involving bread and fillings.

Viewers are now wondering who the sandwich maker is, and how they can visit their shop to get a taste for themselves. Reality Titbit can reveal all…

SEE: MasterChef star Penny Lancaster in her modelling days

Celebrity MasterChef | Trailer – BBC Trailers BridTV 3737 Celebrity MasterChef | Trailer – BBC Trailers https://i.ytimg.com/vi/hrT4lcDhXvU/hqdefault.jpg 843087 843087 center 22403

Viewers react to MasterChef sandwiches

Looking through Twitter, the episode left viewers shocked, especially as the cooking competition usually involves fine dining dishes.

Others marvelled at the simplicity of the challenge. One fan simply wrote: “Sandwiches, really. #CelebrityMasterChef.”

“Can I get some chips to go ? #CelebrityMasterChef tonight”, joked a fan.

Bez’s sandwich was an absolute favourite though, with many already hoping that he might take home the 2021 crown.

While Sue Pollard, who was later sent home, disappointed viewers after deciding to put broccoli in her sandwich.

Not words I ever expected to put into a sentence but …..



Bez is a culinary genius 😀#CelebrityMasterChef #CelebrityMasterChefuk #bez pic.twitter.com/vpqn2QS8ye — Karl Cunliffe (@KDCunliffe) September 8, 2021

Who is the MasterChef sandwich maker?

Max Halley is the sandwich chef who appeared on Celebrity MasterChef.

He is the owner of London-based eatery Max’s Sandwich Shop.

Known for changing the sandwich world, his creations have been on the cover of Esquire, Timeout, Shortlist and the front page of The Observer.

In 2017, he started making a series called ‘The Sandwich Show’ for VICE/Munchies, in which he travelled the UK to find inspiration for a new sandwich to put on his menu.

He is also the resident sandwich and condiment expert on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

MTV THE CHALLENGE: Who is Ed Eason on Spies, Lies and Allies?

Where is Max Halley’s sandwich shop?

Max’s Sandwich Shop is at 19 Crouch Hill, Finsbury Park, London N4 4AP.

The rules of the eatery are that each sandwich has to be hot, cold, sweet, sour, crunchy, soft – just like the celebrities’ dream sandwiches.

He claims that each bite contains every single one of those six elements.

The restaurant is open at night and not during the day, because Max believes he made a sandwich that can be eaten as a meal.

Max’s Sandwich Shop is open from 6-11pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Over the weekend, he opens up for the day, from 11am to 3.30pm on Saturday, and then again from 5pm to 11pm. Sundays are 11am to 6pm.

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF ON BBC ONE MONDAYS, TUESDAYS AND FRIDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK