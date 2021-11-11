Meet the Masterchef The Professionals 2021 cast, Eddie, Trung and co











The BBC’s MasterChef The Professionals has been running for 15 years in 2021. The show first started as a spin-off to MasterChef back in 2006 and it’s now onto its 14th season in 2021. Professional working chefs go head to head in the series to see if they can bag themselves the title of MasterChef.

The contestants are ready to be put through their paces in tough skills tests before heading into a variety of Michelin starred kitchens across the UK. So, let’s find out more about them. Here’s more on the Masterchef The Professionals 2021 cast.

MasterChef The Professionals 2021 cast Shine TV – Photographer: Screengrab

Masterchef The Professionals is back in 2021

The BBC’s Masterchef The Professionals is back in 2021 as of Monday, November 8th.

The show first two episodes aired on the same night, with episode 1 kicking off at 7:35 pm. Episode 3 airs at 9 pm on November 11th on BBC One.

Episode 4 airs at 8:30 pm on Friday, November 12th.

Meet the MasterChef Professionals cast

There are 32 chefs ready to battle it out for the title of MasterChef. The first 16 contestants to take part in the show have been announced by the BBC, however, the other 16 are yet to be revealed.

John

Dan (@daniel.jb.lee)

Anthony

Nico

Lauren

Dario

Charith

Rhodri

Aaron

Budiono

Eddie

Trung

Kirsty

Elena

Wesley

Jamie

Taking their shot at the skills test, the chefs go head to head in groups of four each episode, two make it through to the next round and two go home.

Who are this year’s judges?

Monica Galetti, Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace return for the fourteenth season of MasterChef The Professionals.

Ready to put some pressure on the chefs, Marcus and Monica cast a beady eye over the contestants as they have to endure skills tests in the show’s initial stages.

From classics such as bangers and mash to more complex dishes featuring monkfish, the judges aren’t afraid to try and catch the contestants out on this years’ series.

WATCH MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS FROM NOVEMBER 8TH ON BBC ONE.

