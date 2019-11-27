MasterChef: The Professionals' Exose has viewers divided!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

MasterChef: The Professionals is the cooking show for those already in the cooking business wanting to take their skills and status up a notch.

Series 12 of the show is well underway in 2019 and kicked off from Tuesday, November 5th on BBC Two.

Episode 10 of series 12 saw Louise, Exose, Monty, Rob, Debbie and Ross face the dreaded skills challenge.

Following that, they had to create their own dish in the signature challenge ready to be judged by Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing.

So, without further adieu, let’s meet MasterChef: The Professionals contestant Exose!

MasterChef: The Professionals – meet Exose

Exose is a 22-year-old chef who currently holds the role of a Chef de Partie in fine dining restaurant – James Martin – in Manchester city centre.

During episode 10 Exose explained how his name comes from the Congo and means ‘blessed’ – however, he didn’t feel that way during the skills challenge!

Anyone who’s into cooking competitions will have seen 2019 contestant Exose on Bake Off: The Professionals earlier in the year.

What do viewers make of Exose?

By the looks of things, Exose has got MasterChef viewers divided.

While some have mentioned that the recognise him from Bake Off: The Professionals and applaud his efforts, others voiced that they didn’t think he should go through to the next round.

One Twitter user wrote: “Thought I’d seen Exose before! What a legend first bake off the professionals and now MasterChef the professionals.”

While another said: “Disappointed with Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing. Since when does an Average Skills test and a Tarted up Choux bun class as enough to get you to the next round Exose shouldn’t have been selected.”

Is Exose on Instagram?

Exose can be found on Instagram with over 800 followers @chef_exose.

The pastry chef lists himself on Insta as the CEO for Granted Cakes Ltd.

Tonnes of photos of Exose’s impressive cakes, as well as snaps of his family life and other food dishes, can be found on his social media.

WATCH MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS FROM TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5TH AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO.