Masterchef: The Professionals kitchen location held Gordon Ramsay shows and SU2C events!

BBC’s Masterchef is full of all the cheffy-ness we all know and love, but Masterchef: The Professionals takes the world-renowned cooking competition up a notch.

Forty-eight professional chefs are put to the test kicking off with a skills test specifically chosen by either Monica Galetti or Marcus Wareing.

The series 12 semi-finals will see eight chefs battling it out in two cook-offs.

So, where does all the cooking go down? Let’s take a look at the Masterchef: The Professionals kitchen location.

Masterchef: The Professionals – kitchen location

The 2019 kitchen location for Masterchef: The Professionals is most likely to be filmed at 3 Mills Studios in London.

The show has been filmed at 3 Mills since 2014. And it doesn’t seem that there’d have been any reason for it to change.

The studio address is Three Mill Ln, London E3 3DU, in East London. According to The Sun: “It’s the site of a former distillery that is now a film and television studio, and has also been used for Gordon Ramsey: Cookalong Live, Million Pound Drop Live, Stand Up To Cancer, and Bad Girls.”

Masterchef – previous filming locations

Prior to using 3 Mills Studios for filming, Masterchef was filmed at City University’s Bastwick Street Halls as well as the Ram Brewery in Wandsworth.

It won’t be long before the Masterchef Professionals contestants are out of the kitchen, though, as the pop-up challenge draws ever-closer. Each contestant on the show takes on a food stall at Pergola London, a rooftop destination on the pop-up food scene!

Who are the 2019 judges on Masterchef: The Professionals?

Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing are the people putting the professional chefs through their paces in 2019. As well as Masterchef’s own Gregg Wallace.

According to semi-finalist Yann Florio, the judges are just as scary as they look, although Gregg loves to crack a good joke or two.

Both Monica and Marcus are highly skilled chefs who are pretty much the ‘creme de la creme’ in their field.

