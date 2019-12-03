Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

MasterChef brings top-level cooking to screens across the country. And the show’s spin-off series, MasterChef: The Professionals, has been running for over 10 years and even if it doesn’t make Michelin star cooking more accessible, the competition is certainly entertaining to watch.

Series 12 of MasterChef: The Professionals kicked off from November 5th 2019.

The BBC Two show airs every weeknight at 8 pm. After working their magic in the kitchen during the skills test, contestants get to move onto the next challenge where they make a signature dish.

So, let’s get to know MasterChef: The Professionals 2019 contestant Monty.

MasterChef Professionals: Meet Monty

Episode 10 of MasterChef: The Professionals series 12 saw Monty Stonehewer take on Monica Galetti’s skills test. Monty made her braised artichoke with a saffron aquafaba mayonnaise.

Monty is 21 years old and hails from Solihull. He currently works at a British classical fine dining restaurant. Monty described the dishes he cooks each day as “garden led”.

The chef tried out for the competition alongside Exose, Louise, Adam and more.

Monty is in a relationship and said that his mum, dad, and girlfriend told him to “take his time” in the competition.

Monty’s motto

Throughout the competition, there’s one thing that Monty seems to resort to if everything else fails – just keep smiling.

The young chef managed to breeze through the rounds with famous chefs Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing singing Monty’s praises. Marcus said he was: “Very much in control, very professional.”

Monty Stonehewer’s career

Episode 12 saw Monty cook for food critics Jay Rayner, Jimi Famurewa and Tracey MacLeod.

The youngest chef left in the competition was successful in episode 13 and made it to the final 12 contestants in the competition.

Monty studied cheffing at University College Birmingham and now works at one Michelin star Hampton Manor as a junior sous chef.

