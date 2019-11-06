Masterchef the Professionals: We found Yaz on Insta - stunning dishes to inspirational dad!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Masterchef: The Professionals is back on BBC Two in 2019. Episode 1 saw six professional chefs cook their hearts out to secure a place in the semi-final.

Gregg Wallace, Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti are all judging the 2019 series.

And the first round of the competition sees Marcus and Monica set quickfire cooking challenges. Monica’s challenge involved whipping up a hand-cut tagliatelle pasta and a lamb ragu in just 20 minutes!

Only three of the chefs made their way onto the next round and one of them was Yasmin. Let’s meet Masterchef the Professionals contestant Yaz.

Masterchef: The Professionals – meet Yaz

Yazmin was one of the chefs put to the test in the first episode of Masterchef: The Professionals.

At 25 years old, Yaz wanted to be a chef since she was a child but decided to do A-Levels and university first.

As the last chef into the kitchen in episode 1, Yaz had to make chef Monica Galetti’s ragu dish. She then went on to create a dish inspired by her dad for the next challenge.

Yaz on Instagram

Masterchef: The Professionals contestant Yaz is on Instagram with almost 2,000 followers.

The talented chef can be found under the handle @chefyazgodfrey.

Yaz often takes to social media to share photos of her incredible-looking food, family snaps and selfies with her girlfriend. She’s clearly a cat lover and features a fair few photos of herself with her feline friends.

The 25-year-old is also on Twitter with 1,180 followers @yasminjgodfrey.

Where does Yasmin work?

Yaz proved herself during episode 1 of the Masterchef competition.

She’s been a chef for two years and now works at a central London gastropub. And from the looks of her Instagram, she’s often rustling up delicious-looking food.

Yasmin used to work at The Royal Oak, a “modern British gastropub in the heart of Marylebone”.

Now she’s moved on to become Head Chef at Fed & Watered (@FedAndWateredW3). The eatery is described on Twitter as a “corner spot in W3 serving & spoiling you with tip-top food & drink”.

