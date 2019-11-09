Masterchef: The Professionals Yann - you can book him online as a private chef!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

If you thought that Masterchef looked hard, then take a peek at Masterchef: The Professionals!

The cooking competition kicked off from Tuesday, November 5th and airs at 8 pm on BBC Two.

Each episode professional chefs go head to head all in a bid to become one of the UK’s recognised best chefs. The chefs are in competition with one another and judging their dishes are Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti along with Greg Wallace.

Let’s meet Masterchef: The Professionals’ Yann Florio who made it through to the semi-finals.

Masterchef: The Professionals – who is Yann?

Yann Florio is a 30-year-old private chef and rock ‘n’ roll drummer who was born in France.

Appearing in the first episode of series 12, Yann went on to impress the judges enough that he made it through to the semi-finals as part of the competition’s final 12 contestants.

He said during episode 3: “I would like to think of myself as the creative kind. The invention test can really go one way or the other. I can nail it or I can screw it up. We don’t know”

Yann’s catering business

Yann is already a successful chef with his own catering business in London.

He’s the CEO of Far Out Food Limited and has been since 2017.

Yann shares the business with chef Graham Brittain.

You can hire Yann and Graham as private chefs online via La Belle Assiette. See Far Out Food’s website – www.faroutcanteen.com – and Instagram page (@faroutfood) online.

Is Yann on Instagram?

Yes, as well as having his business online, Yann himself has an Insta page.

He has around 170 followers as of November 2019 and you can find him on Instagram @yann_florio.

Yann features an array of stunning-looking food on his Insta page as well as some very scenic shots of London.

