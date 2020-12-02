Who is Matt Gillan? Great British Christmas Menu chef has his own restaurant!











Matt Gillan cooked up a festive storm on the BBC’s Great British Christmas Menu, which aired on December 1st. Let’s meet him…

The chef is amongst 17 former champions taking part in the festive special, and was seen cooking up festive starters and canapes on Tuesday’s episode.

His dishes were blindly tasted and scored by four other chefs, with the roles reversed so that he could also have a taste of theirs.

So who is BBC star Matt Gillan? We found the chef’s own restaurant!

Programme Name: Great British Christmas Menu – TX: n/a – Episode: Great British Menu: Christmas Special – Ep1 (No. 1) – Picture Shows: Matt Gillan – (C) Optomen Television Ltd – Photographer: Ashleigh Brown. Picture: BBC

Meet Matt Gillan

Matt has his own restaurant in Sussex called Heritage, which is considered one of the county’s finest rural destination venues.

He also runs private dinner event company Random Precision Restaurants and casual dining business Electro Pirate.

The BBC star has lived and worked in rural Sussex for the last 10 years, and has held a Michelin star and four AA rosettes.

He has also appeared on Saturday Kitchen, James Martin’s Saturday Morning, and Yes Chef.

Matt Gillan: Great British Menu

The chef took part in series 10 of Great British Menu, while he was head chef at The Pass in the South Lodge Hotel, Surrey.

It was his second time in the competition, having failed to reach the judges chamber in series 8.

Matt’s menu during the series was focused on the history of the Women’s Institute over the last 100 years – and he made it to the final.

On the festive special, Matt didn’t get through to the next round, despite making a very neat Door 24 for his canape. Fans thought he was “robbed”!

@GBMofficial @MattGillan was robbed! Well we will be back at the brilliant @Heritage_sussex and the brilliant @hannahvbamford as soon as we can — Intrepid Vegetarian (@IntrepidVeggie) December 1, 2020

Matt on Instagram

With over 10,000 followers, Matt regularly shares updates on life as a chef.

Posts include Heritage winning Best Out of Town at Brighton’s Best Restaurant awards, and as expected – some delicious food posts!

He also revealed that his restaurant, which was originally a closed pub of two years, was crowdfunded to £89,000 when it opened over a year ago.

WATCH GREAT BRITISH CHRISTMAS MENU ON BBC TWO ON TUESDAYS AND WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM

