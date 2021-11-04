Get to know Matt Nickels from BBC's The Repair Shop











BBC’s The Repair Shop first launched in 2017 and five years later, the show is onto its eighth season in 2021. The BBC One show sees members of the public bring their treasured items into the shop to get them fixed. All kinds of heirlooms are brought into the Repair Shop such as model railways, rocking horses, vases, paintings and much more.

Matt Nickels is The Repair Shop’s go-to-guy for all things stained glass, so let’s find out more about Matt – his age, Instagram and career explored.

Who is Matt Nickels?

Bringing his incredible glass skills to the table is Matt Nickels.

Matt is a stained glass window craftsman who hails from Brighton. He graduated from the University of Manchester in 2006 and later went on to study for an MA in Stained Glass Conservation at the University of York.

He’s a member of the York Glaziers Trust and has been since 2019.

Matt Nickels on The Repair Shop

Matt Nickels has been featured on The Repair Shop since 2018.

The glass expert restores all kinds of windows and many of them often have an emotional story behind them.

As per Hello Magazine, Matt has had some pretty impressive jobs in his portfolio besides appearing on the BBC show each week. He “assisted in glazing the Houses of Parliament and the recent £5million project to restore stained glass windows at York Minster.“

Matt’s Instagram explored

By the looks of Matt’s Instagram page, his account started out as the perfect place to display his stained glass work. He first posted in 2014 and since then, he’s documented more from his work life including snaps of him on set at The Repair Shop.

Matt often shares his work with his followers including some beautiful windows he worked on which were featured in the January 2021 issue of House & Garden Magazine.

From his IG page, it appears that the glass expert celebrates his birthday on January 3rd. Follow Matt @inthewindows where he has over 1.6k followers at the time of writing.

