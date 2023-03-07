It’s that time of year again, Interior Design Masters is back for season 4 with 10 new contestants for 2023, and we’ve found them on Instagram.

Alan Carr is back to host Interior Design Masters alongside interior guru Michelle Ogundehin, and the two are on the hunt for talent, passion, and dazzling designs.

We take a look at the 2023 Interior Design Masters season 4 contestants and their Instagrams.

Meet the Interior Design Masters season 4 contestants

Buse – Architect and interior designer from London (@behindbuse)

Charlotte – Lawyer from Ashtead (@thehousethatcharlottebuilt)

Jack – Interiors shop owner from Norwich (@jackkinsey)

Joanne – Foster Carer from Batley (@hardcastletowers)

Karl – Architectural designer from Newcastle (@karlkai.design)

Monica – Furniture artist from Paignton (@84_square)

Peter – Visual stylist from Belfast (@thewhitehome)

Ry – Assistant Interior Designer from London (@ryelliot_)

Temi – Criminal Defence Lawyer from Hertfordshire (@ahousemadeofbrass)

Tom – Waiter from London (@tompowerdesign)

Who won Interior Design Masters season 3?

Banjo Beale won Interior Design Masters season 3 in 2022.

Speaking on how his life changed after the win to YourHomeStyle Banjo said: “suddenly I’m getting stopped in the streets by a load of middle-aged men, who always preface it by saying their wife loves me.”

“I know they love me too! It’s really funny being recognized”, he continued.

When does season 4 air?

Season 4 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on March 7 at 8 pm.

The show originally launched on BBC Two, however, moved over to BBC One as it grew in popularity.

For those who want to watch it back, seasons 1 and 2 are also streaming on Netflix.

