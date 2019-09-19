University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Fast fashion has been the subject of many docuseries on BBC, such as Stacey Dooley’s investigations into the booming billion-pound businesses.

But now there’s a documentary seeking to highlight the industry in a different light

Breaking Fashion is a six-part series going behind the scenes with one of fashion’s fastest-growing e-commerce companies: In The Style.

From celebrity partnerships to Instagram influencer collabs, all the action from In The Style is at the forefront of Breaking Fashion. And it all boils down to one man at the heart of the business.

Adam Frisby is the CEO and founder of In The Style, and as much as the docuseries is about the success of the brand, it’s about Adam.

So, who is Adam Frisby? We’ve got the lowdown on the self-made fashion mogul here.

Who is Adam Frisby?

Adam is a 32-year-old from Manchester who is the founder of In The Style.

When he was just 13-years-old, Adam and his family – parents, brother and sister – all packed up and moved to Spain. Three years later, Adam made the decision to move back to Blighty.

But moving home at the age of 16 meant that Adam had not received any qualifications. No GCSEs meant no A-Levels or University and so rather than heading back to school, Adam looked for a job from the get-go.

Working in a variety of roles from a Burger King manager to recruitment, Adam’s life changed when his brother, Peter, had a car accident and lost his sight. He moved to Cornwall to help with Peter’s rehabilitation.

Adam’s In The Style adventure

In August 2013, Adam launched In The Style when he was just 26-years-old.

Speaking to Fashion United, Adam explained:

I was at home in my bedroom that the whole idea just came to my head. It just hit me that there was a really good opportunity with fashion, celebrity, influencers and social media.

And there the idea for In The Style was born.

Initially, the company had only £1000 investment to its name. Adam put everything into the company, starting by buying dresses and selling them online, increasingly sales day-by-day.

In The Style’s big break came with its first celeb collab with TOWIE’s Lauren Pope. Since then, In The Style has worked with reality TV royalty such as Charlotte Crosby, Binky Felstead and Dani Dyer.

Now, In The Style has grown to a £30 million business with a 25,000 square foot headquarter in the heart of Manchester’s fashion district, Salford.

Get to know Adam’s partner

Also featured in Breaking Fashion is Adam’s fiancé Jamie Corbett.

The two work together at In The Style, which as you can imagine, does not always lead to the healthiest of working relationships!

Speaking about working with Adam, Jamie said: “If somebody asked me if I was Adam’s assistant I would probably sack them. Because I’m not Adam’s assistant or his P.A. or his little b****. I’ve very much got my own role, just don’t know what it is yet!”

You can follow Jamie on Instagram @thejamiecorbett.

Adam on Instagram

As someone who is well-versed in what it means to be a social media influencer and the importance of the ‘Gram, you can imagine that Adam would nail his Insta aesthetic.

You can join Adam’s 99,000-strong following @fr15by.

Adam often posts cute couple pics, his latest collabs from In The Style plus loads of snaps of his A-List lifestyle… he’s often found hanging out with the likes of Charlotte Crosby in Ibiza, looking love-drunk with their partners!

