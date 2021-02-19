Meet Antiques Roadshow's Duncan Campbell: Banker turned silver expert











Duncan Campbell is Antiques Roadshow’s expert in silver. Let’s get to know the BBC star a little more, from his former career to current business ventures.

Antiques Roadshow has been airing on the BBC for a whopping 42 years in 2021 and its showing no signs of slowing down.

Collectibles, antiques, family heirlooms and more are evaluated on the show with an array of experts ready to cast their eye over the items.

Antiques Roadshow: Who is Duncan Campbell?

Duncan Campbell is a silver specialist who has appeared on Antiques Roadshow since 2009.

His most memorable find on the show was a Silver spoon dating back to 1440 according to the BBC. He’s been an antique silver specialist for over 30 years and has produced many silver catalogues in his time.

According to his website, “he started with a stall on London’s Portobello Road back in the late 1980’s”. He now runs an antique shop, with co-owner Ron Pringle, in Bath, named Beau Nash.

In 2018, the Beau Nash store was broken into in a “horrific raid” according to Somerset Live, however, it looks as though the shop has since recovered from the unfortunate event.

By the sounds of things, Duncan is accustomed to the finer things in life. Speaking to the Bath Chronicle in 2019, Duncan’s business partner, Ron, said: “We’re a very good tag team. The perfect thing about this relationship is we might go out for a pint after work but we don’t socialise – we socialise in the shop. We’ll have ‘Oyster Fridays’ with champagne or white wine, and that’s for the customers to have as well“.

Is Duncan Campbell married?

It doesn’t seem that there is much information available on Duncan’s private life. By the looks of things, Duncan isn’t active on social media,

He doesn’t appear on Twitter or Instagram, however, he does have a LinkedIn account.

His antique shop has its own IG page @beaunashbath. The account has around 600 followers and features many items from the store. Although Duncan is pictured at the shop, he seems to prefer being behind the camera, giving the silver items centre stage.

Duncan had a former career in banking

Duncan Campbell has been CEO of Beau Nash since 2014.

However, prior to his days examining and valuing silver, he worked in banking.

According to the BBC, he spent five years working at a “City merchant bank” but resigned from banking in 1993.

Today, Duncan works with both public and private clients including Lloyd’s of London and City of Nottingham Museum. He also holds talks and lectures in his specialism.

