If you thought antiques programmes were merely fusty old daytime shows, then you’d be wrong.

The popularity of shows such as Flog It!, Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip over the years has shown there’s a huge market for this type of television. From the fascinating histories of the antiques to the characterful presenters, it is easy to spot why they are so successful.

Philip Serrell is one of the more established TV presenters in the antiques industry.

So, without further ado, let’s get to know the auctioneer and antiques expert better.

Meet Philip

Philip Serrell is a 65-year-old auctioneer and antiques expert. He was born in Kidderminster on March 27th, 1954.

Initially, Philip embarked on a career as a Physical Education teacher. He completed a BSc at Loughborough University and began work as both a P.E. and Geography teacher, however realised it was not the industry for him.

Shortly after, Philip began to pursue a career as an auctioneer.

Originally, Philip worked in the local livestock trade cleaning out pens for the Bromyard based firm Bentley Hobbs and Mytton. When he qualified as a Chartered Surveyor in 1988, Philip switched up the cows for a more fancy occupation, specialising in fine art and antiques.

Phil has presented on the likes of Flog It!, Bargain Hunt, Antiques Road Trip (and its celebrity spinoff), as well as Dickinson’s Real Deal.

Philip Serrell’s auctioneer house

In 1995, Philip took the plunge and set up his own practice in Worcester, self-titled ‘Philip Serrell Auctioneers and Valuers’.

The auction and antiques house has a large collection specialising in Royal Worcester Porcelain and other Victoriana objects. You can check out the collections on their website.

They have also expanded from antiques to Fine Art and have an impressive collection of paintings from over the past 100 years. Philip Serrell Auctioneers and Valuers have a particular focus on Modern British and 20th Century Art.

John Rankine Barclay. Just entered for the March Sale. pic.twitter.com/N7QeHAQnbI — Philip Serrell (@PhilipSerrell) February 6, 2020

Is Philip Serrell married?

Yes! Philip is married to a woman named Briony. It is unconfirmed when they met, but together they have one daughter called Clementine who is now 36 years old.

Clementine is a personal trainer who has used her past struggles with an eating disorder to help others through fitness and healthy living. You can find out more about Clementine and her work on Instagram @clementineserrell.

She also shares tonnes of snaps with her parents, Phil and Briony!

They live in Worcester.

