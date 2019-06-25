Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Most people probably couldn’t think of anything worse than complete strangers investigating their bedroom.

But the cast of Hot Property have signed up for just that, all in a bid to bag themselves a love interest.

The basis of Hot Property is that a singleton is guided around the bedrooms of three potential partners and based on what they see have to decide whether they want to date them or not.

BBC Three show Hot Property is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer now and the programme’s presenter looks vaguely familiar, so who is he?

Here’s everything you need to know about BBC Three’s Hot Property presenter…

Who is the Hot Property presenter?

Hot Property is presented by musical artist and now TV presenter Yung Filly.

Yung Filly enjoys snooping around singletons’ homes in the hilarious BBC Three show in a bid to matchmake.

Born on August 6th, 1995, Yung Filly is a Leo.

He rose to fame as an internet comedian most notably for being part of ‘Europe’s Leading Online Comedy Network’ The Wall Of Comedy.

Yung Filly is also a rap artist and hosts music events. You can see his latest events on Eventbrite.

From his Instagram posts, it looks like Yung Fill’s mum is of Colombian origin.

Yung Filly on Instagram

The 23-year-old who hails from South East London is on Instagram as @yungfilly.

He has over 200,000 followers which is sure to grow as he hosts Hot Property in 2019.

From looking at Yung Filly’s Insta he’s clearly a huge part of The Wall Of Comedy crew.

Filly features the comedy group on his social media which involves other online comedians such as StevoTheMadMan, and more.

You can buy Yung Filly merchandise for £18-£25 including T-Shirts and phone cases through his Instagram.

BBC Three: Hot Property Cast

Yung Filly is leading the BBC dating show and takes seven singletons around some bedrooms to do some snooping.

Ayo, Mary, Amber, Anna, Cam, Myalls, Corey and Liam all take part in series 1 of the show.

The show takes Yung Filly all over the UK from Belfast to Bristol and many places in between.

All the episodes are on the iPlayer, however, the show airs on Tuesdays at 10:35 pm on BBC One, too.

