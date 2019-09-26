Meet Cassie - Interior Design Masters finalist and photography queen!

A brand new creative competition kicked off on the BBC in 2019. Forget Project Runway, Interior Design Masters is here!
The BBC Two show is hosted by fashionable radio DJ Ferne Cotton and features interior design expert Michelle Ogundehin.
The show spans over eight weeks and sees interior designers go head to head each week.
Feeling the pressure as she makes her way to the very last episode is Cassie, Interior Design Masters finalist!
Interior Design Masters – where is Cassie from?
Interior Design Masters finalist Cassie is based in Bristol however she’s originally from the Forest of Dean.
Cassie has a degree in Fashion Photography and is now an antique dealer by trade.
According to her website, Cassie now runs an interior design service, “through decorating her own home to styling for other people the interior requests became more frequent and in 2019 set up Cassie Nicholas Studios”.
Cassie lives with her husband, Edward, along with their Boston Terrier, Beecher.
Is Cassie on Instagram?
Yes! The interior designer is on Instagram.
She already has 12,500 followers and you can follow Cassie, too @dighaushizzle.
Since Cassie joined the competition her followers have increased by the thousands so she’s sure to have a big backing when it comes to the final!
Cassie’s Insta is jam-packed full of edgy interior design pics, and with her being a photographer, they don’t come out too shabby!
Tonight it is the semi finals of @interiordesignmasters_tv – This photo is from a brief break in filming on the beach in Whitstable. It was really such a pleasure getting to know @fearnecotton over the few months of filming the show. As expected she is kind, funny and warm. When there were times where I was losing my confidence or just generally unsure on the whole telly aspect of the competition or questioning myself, I always felt completely at ease and honest in her company and truly appreciated the encouragement and understanding I got from her and other members of the team too. X x . . . #interiordesignmasters #interiordesign #commercialdesign #bbc2 #netflix #idmbehindthescenes
Cassie Nicholas: Dig Haüshizzle
Cassie is the co-founder of Dig Haüshizzle – “a collection of unique pieces hand sourced by Edward and Cassie Nicholas” which they set up in 2010.
She and her husband are antique dealers and as we all know, Cassie’s got a serious love for all things Victorian.
From ceramic table lamps to crochet curtains, you can shop all of their hand-picked unique pieces online here.
