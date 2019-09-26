Meet Cassie - Interior Design Masters finalist and photography queen!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

A brand new creative competition kicked off on the BBC in 2019. Forget Project Runway, Interior Design Masters is here!

The BBC Two show is hosted by fashionable radio DJ Ferne Cotton and features interior design expert Michelle Ogundehin.

The show spans over eight weeks and sees interior designers go head to head each week.

Feeling the pressure as she makes her way to the very last episode is Cassie, Interior Design Masters finalist!

Interior Design Masters – where is Cassie from?

Interior Design Masters finalist Cassie is based in Bristol however she’s originally from the Forest of Dean.

Cassie has a degree in Fashion Photography and is now an antique dealer by trade.

According to her website, Cassie now runs an interior design service, “through decorating her own home to styling for other people the interior requests became more frequent and in 2019 set up Cassie Nicholas Studios”.

Cassie lives with her husband, Edward, along with their Boston Terrier, Beecher.

Is Cassie on Instagram?

Yes! The interior designer is on Instagram.

She already has 12,500 followers and you can follow Cassie, too @dighaushizzle.

Since Cassie joined the competition her followers have increased by the thousands so she’s sure to have a big backing when it comes to the final!

Cassie’s Insta is jam-packed full of edgy interior design pics, and with her being a photographer, they don’t come out too shabby!

Cassie Nicholas: Dig Haüshizzle

Cassie is the co-founder of Dig Haüshizzle – “a collection of unique pieces hand sourced by Edward and Cassie Nicholas” which they set up in 2010.

She and her husband are antique dealers and as we all know, Cassie’s got a serious love for all things Victorian.

From ceramic table lamps to crochet curtains, you can shop all of their hand-picked unique pieces online here.

WATCH THE FINAL OF INTERIOR DESIGN MASTERS ON WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 2ND AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO.

