University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Antiques programmes have become a staple part of the daytime TV lineup. From Flog It! and Bargain Hunt to Antiques Roadshow and Antiques Road Trip, there is enough content to keep you entertained all year round.

And while the subject matter makes for one of the most leisurely and pleasant watches around, oftentimes the presenters are loud and memorable characters.

One of the presenters who always entertains is none other than Catherine Southon.

So, who is Catherine? Find out about the antiques presenter and auctioneer here!

Meet Catherine Southon…

Catherine is an auctioneer and valuer from Bromley, England.

After graduating with a Masters degree in curation, Catherine switched paths and got into a career in antiques. First she started out in auctions and then her love for antique objects bloomed.

Catherine got her start in the industry working at Sotheby’s Bond Street. First she was responsible for cataloguing sales in the Collectors Department. Next, Catherine was placed in charge of the Scientific Instruments and Maritime Works of Art.

She worked at Sotheby’s for eight years before embarking as a freelance valuer.

In 2012, Catherine founded her own auction house – Catherine Southon Auctioneers and Valuers – in Bromley.

SEE ALSO: Who is Angus Ashworth? Antiques Road Trip expert auctioneer served in Iraq!

Catherine’s love for antiques

Antiques are now Catherine’s total passion – she’s dedicated her life to them!

Her favourite item Catherine has sold at her own auction house is a pair of Victorian silver salts in the shape of kangaroos which sold for a mega £18,000.

Catherine told the BBC about her best Bargain Hunt find:

A curta calculator which the stall holder didn’t really know the value of, I spotted it, persuaded the team to buy which they really didn’t want to then we watched it fly at auction – I can’t remember what it made!

FAN-FAVOURITE: Meet Raj Bisram – Flog It and Antiques Road Trip presenter to secret magician!

Catherine Southon: TV career

In 2003, Catherine embarked on her television career. She first joined Flog It! and has been a presenter on the show since.

Three years after joining the Flog It! team, Catherine was asked to join Bargain Hunt.

She has starred as the expert auctioneer in a number of BBC antiques shows since and is one of the most beloved presenters they have roped in!

The Ever Radiant Catherine Southon on #Flogit #Lovely 🙂 — stuart taylor (@who2stu) April 19, 2013

WATCH FLOG IT! WEEKDAYS AT 5.15 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK