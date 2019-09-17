Meet chef Samantha Evans: One half of the Big Cook Out BBQ team!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Sam and Shauna’s Big Cook Out is back on BBC Two for a delicious new second series in 2019.

Season 2 kicks off from Tuesday, September 17th at 6:30 pm. Sam and Shauna will be rustling up everything from vegetarian dishes to beef, fish, and even venison, during the series.

The very first series of the show saw the cheffing duo in Barry, Wales. However, the 2019 series is set to see Sam and Shauna travel all over Wales.

Let’s take a look at one of the ladies making up the enthusiastic cooking couplet, Samantha Evans.

Who is Samantha Evans?

Barbeque chef Sam Evans wasn’t always working in the field of food. She worked as a graphic designer based in Cardiff which is where she also met Ireland-born Shauna.

The pair decided to quit their jobs in 2012 and take on the challenge of learning everything there is to know about the art of BBQ cooking and went on a six-month journey across the US.

They started off with a small pop-up shop and now run the Hang Fire Southern Kitchen in Barry, Wales. The restaurant was opened in March 2016 and according to Sam and Shauna, “is the result of not giving up on your dream to do your own thing”.

Speaking to the BBC in 2018, Sam said: “Making this show is a dream come true for Shauna and me.”

Sam and Shauna even have their own cookbook, The Hang Fire Cookbook: Recipes and Adventures in American BBQ, you can buy one online for £15.

Hang Fire Southern Kitchen on Instagram

The BBQ restaurant is on Instagram with over 20,000 followers (@hangfirebbq).

With that many followers, the Hang Fire Southern Kitchen has got to be good, plus they won the BBC Food and Farming Award for Best Street Food in 2015.

If BBQ is your thing and you fancy paying a visit to the restaurant you can do. The Hang Fire Southern Kitchen address is The Pumphouse, Hood Rd, Barry CF62 5BE.

Two BBQ meats served with seasoned fries, ‘slaw and pickles will set you back £19, while a starter costs around £5.

Is Samantha on Instagram?

Yes, Samantha has a joint Instagram with her co-star Shauna Guinn.

The pair can be found online @samandshaunaofficial. The chefs have over 7,300 followers and almost 4,000 on Twitter (@samandshauna)

It doesn’t look as though Sam and Shauna have their own separate social media accounts but share everything food, BBQ and restaurants on their joint account. From their shared Insta it doesn’t seem as though either Sam or Shauna have partners, however, they may just opt-out of sharing their private lives online.

