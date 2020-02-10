University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

If you’re a fan of antique programming, then we’re sure you will have come across Christina Trevanion before.

Over the past few years, Christina has become a staple presenter on the likes of Bargain Hunt, Antiques Road Trip, and Flog It!

But where did the expert’s love of antiques come from? Find out about Christina here, from early career beginnings to her successful career in auctioneering.

Meet Christina

Christina Trevanion is a 38-year-old auctioneer and TV personality.

Since she was a child, Christina planned to end up working as an auctioneer and in antiques. She attended auctions as a child and fell in love with the industry.

After studying Fine Arts Valuation at Southampton University – where she would go on to meet her business partner, Aaron Dean – Christina worked for some of the UK’s most well-respected auction houses. This included Christie’s, Halls and Hansons.

Christina is a member of the National Association of Valuers and Auctioneers, and was awarded a Fellow grade in 2018. This essentially means she’s the crème de la crème in the antiques industry.

Christina’s passion for jewellery

Not only is Christina Trevanion an expert in antiques, she also is regarded as an expert of jewellery.

She is a member of both the Society of Jewellery Historians and the Arts Society.

Her other specialities are in silver, ceramics, glass and pictures.

Christina’s auction house

Christina is a partner and founder in the firm of Trevanion & Dean, auctioneers and valuers, which is based in Whitchurch, Shropshire.

She founded the auction house with Aaron Dean, her friend from university and later Christie’s.

You can find out more about Trevanion & Dean and view their collections on their website.

Does Christina have Instagram?

Yes!

We’re sure all of the Christina Trevanion fans out there are jumping for joy over the fact the antiques dealer has an incredibly active social media. She already has over 4,600 followers and has only been on the social media platform since 2018!

You can check out Christina @christinatrevanion where she posts behind-the-scenes snaps of Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, as well as pictures of her latest antique finds.

