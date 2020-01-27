University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There are some TV presenters who become synonymous with their genre of telly over time. From Gregg Wallace’s association with foodie programmes to Ant and Dec on all things entertainment.

The same goes for the world of antiques.

Antiques programming has become increasingly popular over the years and much of their success lies with their presenters.

David Harper is one of the most beloved presenters on a range of antiques programmes from Flog It and Bargain Hunt to Antiques Road Trip. Find out everything you need to know about the presenter here!

Meet David

David Harper is a 53-year-old antiques broker, painter, auctioneer and telly presenter from Middlesborough.

His love for antiques was developed from an early age, and David bought his very first antique aged just 9 years old!

After leaving school at the age of 18, David then turned his passion for antiques and art into a full-time career. And it wasn’t long before he was making a name for himself. At the age of 25, David became one of the youngest directors of a UK PLC company, one that imported reproductions of antique furniture from the Far East.

ANTIQUING TEAM: Who is Louise Gostelow? Meet Antiques Road Trip’s favourite auctioneer!

David Harper: TV career

In 2005, David began his foray into television.

Over the years, David has presented on the likes of Bargain Hunt, Antiques Road Trip, Flog It and Cash in the Attic.

But his telly work isn’t restricted to antiques TV programming, as David has also appeared in a variety of other shows. Some of these include appearances on The One Show, Countryfile and even on Celebrity MasterChef!

When he’s not presenter, David is also performing. Currently, David is undergoing a UK tour of his one-man theatre show, ‘Unexpected Tales’. Find out about the show on David’s website.

SEE ALSO: Who is Angus Ashworth? Antiques Road Trip expert auctioneer served in Iraq!

David the artist

After dedicating his life to studying art and artists, David began to pursue his own dreams of becoming an artist.

In 2012 he began painting and created a studio. Two years later, an art dealer spotted his work, and now David’s work is in homes and private collections around the world.

David often shares images of his vividly-coloured still life paintings to his Instagram. Check out his profile @davidharperart.

WATCH ANTIQUES ROAD TRIP EVERY DAY ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK