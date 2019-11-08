Meet Eggheads' Beth Webster: We found the brainbox on Instagram!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

British quiz show Eggheads first kicked off in 2003, and in 2019 its onto its twentieth series.

Airing every day from Monday to Friday, each episode of Eggheads sees a group of quizzers go up against the Eggheads.

The BBC Two show has been presented by Jeremy Vine since 2008 and sees an incredibly clever bunch of Eggheads on the panel each series.

Being a game show at its core, there is money up for grabs on Eggheads. The highest amount any team has ever won is £75,000.

Episode 20 of series 20 saw Beth on the Eggheads panel. So, let’s get to know Eggheads’ Beth on Instagram. Marriage, kids and more…

Who is Beth Webster?

Beth Webster is a microbiologist who currently works as a Safety Advisor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine as well as being an Egghead!

Beth joined the Eggheads team in 2016 after winning Eggheads spin-off show Make Me An Egghead.

Her specialist subjects are The Muppets films and sports according to Optima Magazine.

Beth is doing it for the girls as she has appeared on more episodes of Mastermind than any other female contestant.

Meet Beth on Instagram

Clever clogs Beth is part of the panel that are among the greatest quiz players in Britain.

She is on Instagram as @bethmacwebster with almost 200 followers.

The quizzer, who hails from Watford, Hertfordshire, doesn’t look to be on Twitter, though.

Is Beth married?

From the looks of Beth’s Instagram account, she’s married with two children. However, her husband and children aren’t named on Insta.

In a July 2019 interview, Beth mentioned that she had a baby during the enrolment period of her health and safety NEBOSH Diploma.

Beth takes to Instagram to share photos of her family holidays, girly cocktail hours and a sprinkling of baking snaps.

