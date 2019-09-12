University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The 21st series of Eggheads kicked off on the BBC back on May 21st, 2019.

This season, the Eggheads in all their collective quizzing glory have been an unstoppable force and its largely thanks to the stellar lineup of Eggs they have recruited for this season.

Although the Eggheads rotate who appears on each series, with some old faces subbing in from time to time, the series 21 lineup has consisted primarily of Pat Gibson, Barry Simmons, Lisa Theil and the latest additions to the team Beth Webster and Steve Cooke.

Steve Cooke has one of the best quizzing brains in the country and has the backing to prove it. He’s one of the best additions the show has seen in years!

Here’s everything you need to know about Steve.

Meet Steve Cooke from Eggheads

Steve was born in Bolsover, Derbyshire in 1969, making him 50-years-old.

As he needs be for Eggheads, Steve is a real brainbox. He is a member of Mensa, which means his IQ is above the 98th percentile. So, Steve’s IQ is at least above a score of 132 which is the minimum requirement for UK Mensa.

In 2014 he won the Brain of Mensa contest, so we’re sure it’s much higher than the organisation’s minimum!

Not much is known about Steve’s private life except that he has a son and a daughter.

Steve’s quizzing career

In 2001, Steve put his name on the quizzing map by participating in ITV’s The People Versus. He went on to win the quiz show and won a mega £12,900 prize!

From what we’ve found, Steve did not participate in another series until 2014 where he went on Fifteen to One. Steve came fifth in the 2014 series finale.

But then when Eggheads went on the hunt to find some new castmembers with their show Make Me an Egghead, Steve seized the opportunity. Steve won Make Me an Egghead in 2016 as did Beth.

Steve and Beth made their Eggheads debut in September 2016 and have been core parts of the team ever since.

Does Steve have Twitter?

No!

We scoured the internet for Steve Cooke’s presence but could not find him anywhere. No social media whatsoever!

