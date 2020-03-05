Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Much like Antiques Road Trip, Flog It! is another favourite show featuring valuable antiques and family possessions on TV.

However, the format of the BBC One show is different as ordinary people bring out their most precious items. Then, experts value them and public members have the chance to sell them at an auction if they decide to.

One of the auctioneers on the show is Elizabeth Talbot.

So, let’s meet Elizabeth and get to know her career, family and social media profiles.

A belated P.S to say- first time I have met this wonderful lady @talktalbot and it was nothing short of a pleasure! Thanks for looking after the @BBCBargainHunt family at @TWGaze! Until next time…! Happy Sunday everyone- keep on truckin'! 😍😘💃 pic.twitter.com/mEcZlOEEW7 — Roo Irvine (@RooIrvine) March 1, 2020

Meet Elizabeth Talbot

Elizabeth is an auctioneer with over 30 years of experience in her field.

She discovered her passion for antiques through visiting museums and her love for history as a child. Elizabeth learned the trade back in the 1980s and became one of the youngest female auctioneers in the UK.

Outside of her professional career, she’s married and has twin daughters with husband Michael Talbot.

Elizabeth Talbot on social media

We found Elizabeth on social media! You can find her on Facebook here and on Twitter under the handle @talktalbot.

She’s active on both platforms and regularly tweets about her gigs on the BBC programmes.

Elizabeth has been filming with Charlie Ross and will appear in an episode on Bargain Hunt next.

WATCH FLOG IT! ON BBC ONE FROM FEBRUARY 23RD ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK