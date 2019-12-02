University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Escape to the Country is back on our screens for more episodes of house-hunting and dream destination finding.

New episodes from series 19 stopped at the end of April and the show was put on pause for summer. But since November 2019, brand new episodes of Escape to the Country have returned to BBC One!

There are ten main presenters who take it in turns to present each episode. But one of the favourites from Escape to the Country is undoubtedly Sonali Shah.

So, who is Sonali? Find out everything you need to know about the presenter here, from husband and family life to career background.

Sonali Shah: Bio

Sonali Shah is a 39-year-old TV presenter and journalist who is from Edgware in London.

Knowing she wanted to pursue a career in the media, Sonali studied for a degree in broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University. She graduated in 2001 and it wasn’t long before she landed her first major job.

Aged just 22 years old, Sonali got a job at the BBC. She worked as a producer on the BBC World Service, working on news and business programmes.

Afterwards, Sonali landed more roles at the Beeb, but then her work was based in radio.

Sonali’s presenting career

In 2006, Sonali landed her big break. She became one of the presenters on CBBC’s Newsround.

Sonali stayed in this role until November 2011, when the Newsround base moved from London to Salford. Sonali did not want to upend her life in the Big Smoke for one in the north and so she left the show.

But three years later, Sonali landed her next big gig. She became one of the Escape to the Country presenters! Sonali has become one of the most beloved members of the Escape to the Country team and has also presented on their spin-off series, Escape to the Perfect Town.

Besides the house-hunting series, Sonali joined the Crimewatch team in 2015.

Is Sonali married?

Yes. Although she hasn’t extensively discussed her relationship or who she is married to, in an interview with Baby Magazine, Sonali references her mother-in-law.

Sonali and her partner, called Adarsh have two children. They have a daughter called Ariana who was born in October 2013. They then have a son called Rafi who was born in October 2016.

In the interview, she explains that the family live together in “a village in north west London.”

Follow Sonali on Instagram

Sonali Shah’s Instagram is filled with snaps of all the fun things she gets to do, thanks to her career. From spending time with Lupita Nyong’o to meeting Prince Charles, Sonali sure does live an exciting life.

She also shares loads of adorable family snaps of Ariana and Rafi.

Check out Sonali on Instagram @sonalishah.

You can also follow Sonali on Twitter here.

