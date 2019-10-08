University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Escape to the Perfect Town is here!

This new series is a twist on Escape to the Countryside but for those not willing to completely give up urban life. Instead, the property hunters will be seeking out homes in the most idyllic and popular towns across the nation, from Abergavenny to Tunbridge Wells.

Series 1 kicked off on Monday, October 7th with episodes airing every weekday at 3 pm.

And while the series is new, the presenters were not, as they are all BBC regulars!

So, who are the presenters of Escape to the Perfect Town?

Sonali Shah

Sonali is a 39-year-old presenter originally from Edgware.

Her career in media began after she completed a degree in broadcast journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Sonali first joined the BBC at the age of 22 where she was working on the BBC World Service as a producer.

She worked in a variety of roles on different BBC Radio stations before landing her big break as one of the Newsround presenters in 2006. Sonali stayed in that role until November 2011 when the Newsround base moved to Salford.

In 2014, Sonali became one of the presenters of Escape to the Country and one year later she became part of the Crimewatch team. She’s a real BBC regular!

You can follow Sonali on Twitter here or Instagram @sonalishah.

Steve Brown

Although Steve is the most recent addition to the BBC presenting team, he has already proven he’s a natural at the job!

Steve is a 38-year-old former member and captain of the Team GB Paralympic rugby squad.

Since the age of 24, Steve has been in a wheelchair after he fell out of his friend’s first-floor flat and broke his neck. He was left paralysed from the chest down.

After competing in the 2012 Paralympics, Steve changed path and has since been working in television. First he presented Countryfile in 2017 and two years later he joined the Escape to the Country team.

Now, he’s presenting Escape to the Perfect Town as well!

Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin has been one of the core team members of Escape to the Country for the past decade, so it’s no surprise he was selected to join this new series as one of their regular presenters.

The 45-year-old was originally from Leicestershire but now lives in London.

His start was in business and he still works in business consultancy to this date. But Jonnie also works as a telly presenter.

Jonnie started work as a presenter back in 2004 when he joined Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun – Home or Away. Since then he joined Escape to the Country and then To Buy or Not To Buy.

You can follow Jonnie on Instagram @jonnieirwintv.

Nicki Chapman

Nicki is a 52-year-old originally from Herne Bay in Kent who has been working in the media and music industry since the Nineties.

She initially worked as a PR agent and was even partner up until 2000 for Brilliant! PR agency. Some of their clients included Amy Winehouse, the Spice Girls, Kylie Minogue and David Bowie… so, a pretty big deal!

Nicki’s work also led her into contact with Simon Cowell which is how she landed her major TV role judging on Pop Idol from 2001 to 2003.

Nicki joined the Escape to the Country team back in 2009, the same year as Jonnie and has been presenting ever since.

