Meet Frances Tophill - Gardeners' World presenter is a plant expert and author!

Frances Tophill is one of the Gardeners’ World presenters. The BBC gardening show is so popular that it’s back in 2019 for its fifty-second series!

Whether you’re watching to find out the latest gardening tips from Monty Don or you simply want to admire his two adorable dogs Nellie and Nigel, Gardeners’ World always has something interesting going on.

BBC Two introduced a brand new presenter to the programme in 2016 and she’s been hosting ever since.

Let’s meet one of the main gardeners on the show, Frances Tophill…

Meet Frances Tophill

Frances Tophill is a TV gardener and general plant expert.

She completed a gardening apprenticeship and then studied Horticulture and Plantsmanship at Scotland’s Rural College Edinburgh, graduating in 2013.

And although Frances took on her studies in Scotland, she actually hails from Kent, England.

She has three books out, First Time Gardener, Container Gardener’s Handbook and The Container Gardener: Inspirational ideas for pots & plants to transform any garden.

You can buy all of Frances’ books online for around £14 each.

Is Frances married?

It doesn’t look as though Frances is very public about her family life.

At 31-years-old Frances could be married and have her own family but as she doesn’t post anything online there’s a big question mark over her private life.

Frances does have a sister named Charlie. And it was her mum who got her into gardening from the age of six!

Frances on social media

By the looks of things, Frances doesn’t partake in any social media business. She’s probably very busy tending to her allotment and anyone who spends their days outside hardly has the time to be checking their Insta notifications.

After a scan of social media sites, including Twitter and Instagram, Frances is nowhere to be seen. However, she does have a Facebook page which she contributes to.

Some Twitter users took to their keyboards in 2019 to make a gardening joke that Frances should change her name to ‘Frances Topsoil’…

WATCH GARDENERS’ WORLD 2019 ON BBC TWO ON FRIDAYS FROM 8 PM.

