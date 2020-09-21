Garden Rescue has quickly become one of the most popular daytime TV shows, since it started airing on BBC back in 2016.

In every episode, gardening expert Charlie Dimmock faces off against the Rich brothers to create designs for British homeowners.

As Charlie Dimmock is a firm favourite on the show, it’s understandable that many viewers have been sad to see her missing from a handful of episodes. In her place, Arit Anderson filled the role.

Fans have been impressed by Arit so far, however, leaving them eager to get to know the new BBC presenter a little better. Here’s everything you need to know about Arit Anderson!

Who is Arit Anderson?

Arit is a professional garden stylist, writer and TV presenter from Isleworth, South West London.

She is famous for her role presenting on BBC gardening series Gardeners’ World and writing for Gardeners World Magazine.

Her career kick-started in the fashion industry, where 25 years of experience were eventually transferred into the world of gardening following success at the 2013 RHS Chelsea show and a diploma in garden design.

Arit is on Instagram, where you can follow her under @diamondhill2012.

Has she replaced Charle Dimmock?

No!

Arit has not directly replaced Charlie on Garden Rescue.

Charlie is very much still part of the team and will continue to feature in a host of episodes alongside the Rich brothers.

Speculation surrounding Charlie’s role on the show surfaced following her absence in the initial two episodes of the 2019 series, although it has since been confirmed that Charlie will be around for the remainder of the season. Charlie and Arit are now both filming episodes.

