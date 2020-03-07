Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Greatest Dancer 2020 is coming to an end with the finale of the talent show airing this weekend on BBC One.

After a challenging run, four finalists will be competing in a bid to win the prize of £50,000 and appear on Strictly Come Dancing later this year. And this year, each of the team captains has their own mentees performing on Saturday, March 7th.

One of the finalists is Harrison Vaughan who stole the audience’s hearts with his energetic personality and stellar performances.

So, let’s get to know Harrison, including his age, career, Instagram and more!

Meet Harrison Vaughan

Harrison is a 16-year-old actor and dancer from Liverpool.

Harrison made his entrance on the BBC One show with a contemporary performance as a clown which stunned both judges and the audience in the studio.

Everyone from the judging panel found him fantastic, complimenting him for being in character throughout the whole dance. From the early start, Oti Mabuse even claimed that he could win the series!

His coach is Glee actor Matthew Morrison who also believes the young star can scoop the first place on the show.

Harrison earned his place on The Greatest Dancer finale with his performance to Elton John’s ‘Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting’.

HEY YOU: MasterChef 2020: Meet Charlotte Seddon on Instagram – BBC’s latest quarter-finalist!

Harrison Vaughan’s career

Harrison started dancing at the young age of 10. He says he loves all sorts of dance, including jazz and contemporary.

He’s currently studying at Jelli Studios, a dance school based in Liverpool. The school provides dance and musical theatre training for those who want to perform professionally.

Plus, Harrison also made an appearance in a West End production of Matilda.

Harrison Vaughan on social media

The young performer is huge on Instagram!

Follow him @harrisonvaughann where he has 34.6 k followers at the time of publication. You can find him on Twitter under the handle @VaughanHarrison.

WATCH THE GREATEST DANCER FINALE ON MARCH 7TH ON BBC ONE AT 6.30 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK