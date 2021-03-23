Meet Hilary Kay from Antiques Roadshow - career and husband explored!











Who is Hilary Kay from Antiques Roadshow? Viewers of the BBC show want to know more about the antiques specialist who has a love for mechanical objects. So, let’s dive into the world of Hilary!

Antiques Roadshow sees the UK population cart their beloved collectables across the country to locations including Aston Hall, The Bishop’s Palace and Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

In a bid to find out exactly how much their family heirlooms and treasured items may be worth, the Antiqus Roadshow attendees have to get the expert opinion of one the show’s recognisable specialists.

Screenshot: Antiques Roadshow Hilary Kay – BBC

Meet Hilary from Antiques Roadshow

Anyone who has watched Antiques Roadshow for some time will likely recognise Hilary Kay. She’s appeared on the show since 1978.

Hilary’s interest in antiques was sparked as a youngster but her career was carved out as she went onto work at Sotheby’s Fine Art Auctioneers when she was 20 years old.

At 21 years old, Hilary was Sotheby’s youngest ever auctioneer.

Magic for Humans Spain | Official Trailer | Netflix

As well as appearing on the BBC show, she’s a consultant, lecturer, writer and broadcaster in the field of antiques and collectables.

As per her BBC bio, Hilary’s best find was “A tinplate toy biplane by Märklin, which belonged to the Dowager Duchess of Devonshire”. As well as mechanical objects, she has a love for Rock Memorabilia.

See Also: Who is Judith Miller from Antiques Roadshow?

How old is Hilary Kay?

Hilary Kay was born into a family of engineers on December 16th, 1956 in the UK.

The Antiques Roadshow star was always fascinated by mechanical antiques, as per her website, and her obsession with collectables began when she was just a child.

Hilary is 65 years old in 2021 and is a citizen of both the UK and Australia. She once appeared in a Comic Relief special episode of The Vicar of Dibley in 2005 as herself.

Is Hilary married?

Yes, Hilary is married. Her husband is Michael Dunning and the pair tied the knot in 2001 in the British Virgin Islands.

Hilary’s husband is a commercial photographer who has worked with ASDA, Xerox, Marks and Spencer, Nina Ricci and more.

As per Michael’s website, he is based in Oxford, England and Sydney, Australia.

According to Hilary’s BBC bio, the antiques expert enjoys a variety of watersports such as sailing, kayaking and windsurfing. She also spends her time away from the show travelling with her husband.

Read More: Get to know Kate Flitcroft from Antiques Roadshow

WATCH ANTIQUES ROADSHOW ON BBC ONE ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK