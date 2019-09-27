Meet Interior Design Masters finalist Frank Newbold - Age to Instagram!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Interior Design Masters is a brand new creative competition to the BBC that we can all thank for bringing Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen back to our screens.

Week by week the contestants do their best in designing different spaces. The 2019 show is hosted by Ferne Cotton and features interior design expert Michelle Ogundehin.

And, after eight long weeks, the finale of Interior Design Masters airs on Wednesday, October 2nd.

His jellybean themed hair salon propelled him into the final, so let’s get to know Frank from Interior Design Masters!

Who is Frank Newbold?

Frank is the youngest contestant on the show and at just 22 years old his design skills are more than impressive.

The confident interior design shone throughout the competition and managed to make his way to the final.

According to Frank’s Facebook page, he comes from Solihull and now lives in Henley in Arden. Frank studied at the KLC School of Design in London.

Is Frank on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Frank on Instagram @franknewbold.

Frank’s Insta page doesn’t go too far back with his first post dated March 2018.

The 22-year-old can often be seen posing with animals for a quick selfie or two on social media – including alpaca, cats and a chow chow dog.

Frank on Interior Design Masters

Design-wise Frank ensures that he does whatever it takes – even if that means moving away from his personal style – to get further in the competition.

Episode 7 of the show saw Frank completely take on board the clients brief and transform a jellybean themed hair salon.

However, many people weren’t happy with the result of Frank getting through to the final and took to Twitter to express their outrage. One Twitter user wrote: “Are you kidding me with that result? FRANK DIDN’T EVEN B***DY FINISH!”.

