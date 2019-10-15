University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is back on BBC Two this autumn seeing more celebs hit the road to raise money for charities of their choice.

Episode 2 (Monday, October 14th) saw Red Dwarf actors Craig Charles and Robert Llewellyn battle it out to see who could bag the best bargain with the help of two experts.

Craig was paired with Tim Medhurst and Robert with newcomer Izzie Balmer, who has been taking the antiques world by storm.

So, who is Izzie Balmer? Here’s everything you need to know about the antiques world’s new darling!

Who is Izzie?

Isabel “Izzie” Balmer is a 30-year-old auctioneer from Quarndon, Derbyshire. She is now living and working as a head valuer at the Wessex Auction Rooms in Wiltshire.

In September 2019, she told Stylist magazine about how she ended up in the profession. Izzie said:

After I finished my degree I had no money, no job and nowhere to live. So I did some work experience at the local auction house [and went from there].

It is unconfirmed what degree Izzie Balmer studied but since she joined the valuation game, she has obtained two Diplomas from the Gemmological Association. It’s no surprise then that Izzie’s main love is jewellery and gems!

Izzie Balmer on Antiques Road Trip

She joined the cast in its ninth year on air for series 19 and certainly made an impression.

This is the first season that Izzie has presented the celebrity spin-off of the hit antiques series.

Before she got her start on Antiques Road Trip, you may remember Izzie from another BBC antiques show. In 2017, Izzie was the co-presenter of the second series of Street Auction.

Does she have social media?

Yes!

If you’re a fan of Izzie’s and what to know more of what she’s up to then be sure to follow her on Twitter where she has nearly 2000 followers already.

She posts about her favourite finds, auctioneering work and of course, her Antiques Road Trip appearances.

Find Izzie @izziebalmer720.

You can also follow Izzie on Instagram here.

