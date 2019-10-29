Meet Jack from Who Are You Calling Fat? on Instagram: He's still running in 2019!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

According to the BBC, in the UK, over a quarter of British adults are now obese.

Who Are You Calling Fat? is a brand new series to BBC Two in October 2019.

The show sees nine larger-bodied strangers live together in a countryside escape.

The cast spends their time looking at whether larger bodies should be accepted and embraced or looked at as unhealthy and a cause for concern. Division among the group is certainly on the cards as each member of the group has a different story to tell.

Let’s meet Who Are You Calling Fat’s Jack on Instagram.

What is Who Are You Calling Fat?

Nine people living with obesity move in together to explore what it means to be larger-bodied in Britain today.

While the likes of Del is pro-bariatric surgery to confront his health issues head-on, body acceptance coach Victoria is horrified at the idea of “fixing” obesity full stop.

Right from the off the cast members have conflicting views of what it is to be “fat” in 2019.

Meet Jack from Who Are You Calling Fat?

Fourth to arrive in the Oxfordshire countryside was Jack.

Jack, a lorry driver who hails from Cheshire, is trying to lose weight through diet and exercise.

Jack said during episode 1: “This time last year I was 24 stone and I had type 2 diabetes. But I managed to put it in remission.”

Meet Jack on Instagram

Jack is on Instagram where he’s documenting his “journey of running, cycling & swimming from Type 2 Diabetes”, he writes: “From C25K 2 GNR in 11 Months” in his bio.

The Who Are You Calling Fat? cast member can be found under the handle @thefatmanrunneth with 1770 followers. However, it doesn’t look like he’s on Twitter.

