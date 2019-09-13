Meet Jesy Nelson’s parents: Mum Jan wants her “old daughter” back!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Jesy Nelson is one-quarter of one of the world’s biggest girl-bands. But as well as the fun side of fame, there’s also a darker side to being in the public eye which Jesy wants to uncover.

Series 8 of the X Factor saw Little Mix shoot to fame as they won the 2011 show with Tulisa Contostavlos as their mentor.

But, what were supposed to be the best days of Jesy’s life had her consumed by what people thought of her. The 28-year-old was targetted for being the ‘odd one out’ in Little Mix and encountered relentless abuse by bullies online.

Jesy’s mum had to watch her daughter go through some of her darkest days. Jesy said: “My mum is terrified of me making this documentary. She cried the other day.”

Jesy Nelson: Parents

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson comes from Dagenham and was born on June 14th 1991.

Jesy’s mum, Janice White, features on her BBC documentary ‘Odd One Out’ and reveals what the singer was like as a youngster.

Her father, John Nelson, doesn’t appear on the show. A 2016 report from The Sun states that Jesy is “estranged from her father”.

Does Jesy have siblings?

Yes! Jesy Nelson has three siblings. Jade, Johnny, Jesy and Joe were all raised mainly by their mum, Jan, as their parents split up.

Jesy’s elder sister, Jade, featured on the BBC documentary and spoke of how online trolling affected her sister.

Jade said that she saw her sister completely change when the online bullying began: “I’m her big sister, so it hurt obviously seeing her so hurt.”

What was Jesy’s upbringing like?

By the sounds of things, Jesy didn’t come from a privileged background. Jesy’s mum, Jan said: “I remember we moved away and we rented a house and slept on mattresses.”

Jan continued: “We couldn’t afford a fridge, so I used to put the milk out in the garden. It was like that for a long time.”

Jesy and her mum looked through photos of the Little Mix star in her younger days. Jesy said:

“I just always wanted to make people laugh. I’d make you take me to this joke shop where I’d buy all the weirdest things to make people laugh and I’d just walk around with these teeth in all the time.”

In a moment alone, Jan expressed how she’d trade it all to have the old Jesy back. She said:

As much as I love all that, if I could have back my Jess as she was before, I’d change it like that. Not have the X Factor, not have any of that.

WATCH JESY NELSON: ODD ONE OUT ON THE BBC IPLAYER NOW.

