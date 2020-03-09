Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

We all love a good bargain and here come the experts from Flog It! who know how to find the best deals out there.

The show has been going strong since 2002 and BBC One is currently airing series 17 of the popular antiques programme.

As much as we’re interested in what the experts discover as part of their bargain hunt, often we are more intrigued to learn about their backgrounds.

So, who is Jonathan Pratt? Here’s everything you need to know about the antiques expert from Flog It!, including age, career and Twitter.

Meet Jonathan Pratt

Jonathan is a 46-year-old antiques expert and auctioneer, based in Hampshire.

After completing a course in Fine Art & Chattels Valuation, he worked as a furniture porter at Philips Auctioneers in Edinburgh. He then went to work for Phillips, a valuation company in London, and for Dreweatt-Neate Auctioneers in Donnington.

In 2005, he became a managing director of Bellmans, with the company branching out with a new salesroom in Winchester in 2016.

Most recently, he’s been a managing director of Dreweatts 1759. The company works with fine art, watches and furniture.

Jonathan’s love for antiques

Jonathan specialises in jewellery, watches, English furniture and Persian carpets.

But before discovering his love for antiques, Jonathan wanted to be a vet.

In a BBC One interview, he revealed that he would have become a ski instructor or a vet if he wasn’t working in the antiques field.

He added that his favourite part about antiques is the actual auctioneering as this is the time he can have some fun.

One of the best bargains Jonathan had ever found was a £180 poster which he later sold for £2100.

Jonathan Pratt: TV career

Apart from Flog It!, Jonathan has been a regular presenter on BBC programmes such as Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip.

You can find Jonathan on Twitter under the name @jonathanprattJP.

WATCH FLOG IT! ON BBC ONE FROM FEBRUARY 23RD ON BBC ONE

