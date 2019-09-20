University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

All kinds of bits and bobs turn up at The Repair Shop looking for some TLC. From antique clocks and theatre chairs to more personal family items such as rocking horses and childhood toys.

If there’s one thing that doesn’t usually pop up, it’s teddy bears.

Teddy bear repairing might sound like a seriously niche career choice but if there’s anywhere you can find work, it’s The Repair Shop!

Julie and Amanda are the show’s resident teddy bear repair experts. Although they don’t feature on the BBC series all the time, their appearances are always loved by viewers.

So, who are the ‘Teddy Bear Ladies’? Get to know them here, including all about their Southampton-based teddy restoration shop!

Meet Julie and Amanda

Julie Tatchell is a vintage bear and soft toy restorer from Southampton.

Passionate about conserving the traditions of toy-making in Britain and keeping alive those relics of the past, Julie set up a repair shop for vintage soft toys with her business partner, Amanda Middleditch.

Amanda and Julie set up Bear It In Mind in 2006. The shop is located in Hythe, Southampton at: The Studio, 2 Nelson Ct, SO45 3GR.

But bear repair was not Amanda’s original career path, as she actually attended the University of Southampton and obtained a BSc in Geology!

It is unknown how the crafty duo fell into the industry, but they have been working as some of the country’s top restorers for over 13 years now.

Julie and Amanda on Instagram

If you want to see some of Amanda and Julie’s work off of the show, then you’re in luck!

The two have a joint Instagram account @bearitinmind02 where they post updates about their latest jobs and what they’re up to.

They post some pretty incredible ‘before and after’ shots to their profile, so you can see how skilled they are at teddy bear repair!

Can you visit the Bear It In Mind shop?

Unfortunately not… unless you’re already an existing customer!

Julie and Amanda have become so popular that they are unable to take on any clientele. Their website states that they have a waiting list that reaches well into 2020 already!

Due to the amounts of existing customers and filming commitments for The Repair Shop, Julie and Amanda have closed their books to new customers.

They will, however, reopen when the backlog of clients is reduced.

Following the ‘Teddy Bear Ladies’ on their social media profiles will be the best place to find out when their services have fully reopened.

