Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love in the Countryside is a BBC show where rural dwelling singletons get the chance to find true love.

Sara Cox hosts the programme and guides each of the singles through their journey which begins with them opening a bundle of love letters.

These people are used to dealing with cows, pigs, sheep and chickens on the daily but now they’ve got to brush up on their people skills!

Dairy Farmer David Bushby is one of the singletons taking part in the 2019 show. So, let’s get to know one of his dates, Love in the Countryside’s Michael.

Love in the Countryside: Meet Michael

Viewers of Love in the Countryside got to meet Michael Nanton-Knight during episode 3 of the show.

David, 35, had his pick of six singletons to meet in London – one of which was Michael.

The pair clearly hit it off from the very beginning as London businessman Michael said that David was “really lovely” following their first meeting.

SEE ALSO: Love in the Countryside: Who is Carl Davenport? Ex-footballer past explored!

What company does Michael run?

David’s date Michael has a craft beer and cider business called Gayle Europe.

According to their website: “Gayle stands for the belief that we can unite communities through something so quintessentially Australian as sharing a few drinks with mates.”

The drink that is “brewed with love” is said to be Australia’s first and only independently owned gay beer and cider Company.

HAY THERE: Love in the Countryside: Meet Katy Cropper – who were her four husbands?

Meet Michael on Instagram

The drinks entrepreneur can often be seen attending events and promoting his brand in and around London.

The city boy made a point of saying in episode 4 of Love in the Countryside that he would still need to commute back and forth to London which posed a bit of a problem for David.

However, as it turned out, David picked Michael out of all three men by the end of the episode!

WATCH LOVE IN THE COUNTRYSIDE SERIES 2 TUESDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC TWO

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE