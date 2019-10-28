University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Antiques Roadshow is one of the BBC’s longest-running and best-known antiques show.

Each episode sees the general public bring their most beloved and oftentimes most intriguing objects to be appraised by the Antiques Roadshow team.

One of the experts who has been with the show for over a decade now is Mark Hill.

So, who is Mark? Find out about the antiques expert here, plus how he fulfilled his dream of being on the show!

Who is Mark Hill?

Mark Hill is an antiques expert, TV presenter, author and literary publisher. He was born in 1975 making him 44-years-old.

After graduating from the University of Reading, Mark pursued a career in the antiques industry. Mark had been fascinated by antiques as a child and it was an inevitable career path for him.

His career in the field began when he became a porter and then a specialist at Bonhams. Mark next moved to Sotheby’s to work in the Collectors Department.

Mark then became a specialist in 18th, 19th and 20th-century objects before becoming the Director of an Antiques website. You can buy some of Mark’s picks on his website still.

Mark also became a publisher to produce books on antiques, art and history. The books he has published mainly focus on glassware and ceramics.

Mark on Antiques Roadshow

Mark had been a fan of the hit BBC antiques show since he was a child. In fact, his cites the series as was one of the reasons he got into the industry he did!

In 2007, after a few years of working in the antiques world, Mark was asked to join Antiques Roadshow.

He has been one of the regular experts on the show for the 12 years since.

Follow Mark on social media

If you’re a fan of Mark’s on Antiques Roadshow and want to keep up to date with all the latest on the expert, then you can follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Mark has over 13,000 followers on Twitter where he updates his fans with all his latest work, the exhibitions he loves and more of what he’s up to in his spare time. You can find him on Twitter @antiquemark.

He has far less followers on Instagram, with just 1,650. But here he posts his best pictures of antiques and more. Follow him @markhillantiques.

