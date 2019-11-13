Meet Masterchef: The Professionals' Malin on Instagram - wife, kids and inspiring mum!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Masterchef is back in 2019 with its spin-off series – Masterchef: The Professionals.

Gregg Wallace, Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti are the three culinary experts ready to put a group of professional chefs through their paces.

Airing on BBC Two from November 5th, the cooking competitions sees six contestants go head to head each week.

He managed to impress the judges in episode 4 of the show, so let’s get to know Masterchef: The Professionals’ Malin De Silva.

Masterchef: The Professionals: Who is Malin?

Viewers of Masterchef: The Professionals were introduced to chef Malin De Silva during episode 4.

Malin is Sri Lankan born and 36 years old. He lives in south-west Wales and has been cooking professionally for nine years.

Malin is married to wife Katie and the pair has two young children, a son and daughter.

Where does Malin work?

Malin works in a Gastropub in Pembrokeshire and was made head chef at the same time as entering the Masterchef competition. From his Facebook page, it looks as though he used to work at The Latymer restaurant, Pennyhill Park Hotel in London.

Malin said: “Previously I worked under head chefs cooking European, French and British food and now with me being head chef I’ve got the opportunity to use Sri Lankan spices and recipes.”

Staying positive throughout the very testing skills test in episode 4 of Masterchef: The Professionals, Malin said:

I believe a happy chef cooks better food.

Meet Masterchef’s Malin on Instagram

Chef Malin de Silva is on Instagram with over 400 followers.

The calm, collected chef can be found under the handle @chefmaldesilva.

Malin started off in the cooking field working in a high street chicken shop. But by the looks of his Instagram, he’s a far cry from fast food now. The 36-year-old often takes to Insta to share impressive-looking dishes and delicious creations. Malin also shares many photos of his children and his mother who was the inspiration for the impressive dish he cooked during episode 4 of Masterchef: The Professionals.

He writes in his Instagram bio: “Lover of foraging, spices and colonial food.”

