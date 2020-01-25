Meet Matt Tebbutt's wife: Foodie presenter has been happily married over 20 years!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Each Saturday morning there’s nothing better to wake up to than a bit of British cooking. The BBC One show has been airing for a huge 17 years in 2020.

And while some presenters have come and gone, the programme still maintains the hilarious quirks of live TV as well as some quality cooking.

Taking over from James Martin in 2016, Matt Tebbutt is best known for appearing on telly each Saturday morning.

Let’s get to know Matt Tebbutt’s wife…

Matt Tebbutt – wife

TV chef and presenter Matt Tebbutt is a regular face on our tellies. From Food Unwrapped to Market Kitchen, he’s a serious foodie.

Matt and his wife, Lisa, have been together over 20 years according to an Instagram post from the Saturday Kitchen host.

Prior to his TV career taking off, Matt and Lisa worked together. They ran The Foxhunter Inn in Nant-y-derry, Abergavenny, Wales.

During a Saturday Kitchen episode, airing on January 25th 2020, Matt revealed that his wife does his tax returns and added that he totally trusts her with his money.

FOODIE GANG: Meet the Crazy Delicious cast on Insta – new Channel 4 and Netflix food show!

Is Lisa on Instagram?

Yes! You can find Lisa on Insta @lisa_tebbutt. She has around 800 followers as of January 2020. Lisa is also on Twitter, too.

The TV presenter’s wife shares her wining and dining lifestyle on Instagram and it’s enough to make anyone green with envy!

It seems that Lisa may work in finance according to LinkedIn – however, this is unconfirmed. Matt’s comment about VAT returns on Saturday Kitchen could mean that she, does indeed, work in the finance sector – or at least used to!

Do Lisa and Matt have children?

Yes, Lisa and Matt share two children, Henry and Jessie Tebbutt.

By the looks of Instagram, their kids are getting pretty grown up now. The Tebbutt family looks tight-knit with Disneyland holidays plastered all over Lisa’s Insta page.

OMG: Who’s Millie Bavin? Chris Bavin‘s wife treated to Best Home Cook & Eat Well for Less treats!

WATCH SATURDAY KITCHEN LIVE ON SATURDAYS AT 10 AM.