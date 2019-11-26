University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There’s a brand new series dropping on BBC One from Tuesday, November 26th exposing the harsh – and at times traumatic – realities of plastic surgery.

Plastic Surgery Undressed sees Vogue Williams and Mobeen Azhar report on the realities of cosmetic surgery and try to get those considering procedures to reevaluate their choice. They will try to convince them by allowing them to watch a surgeon do the procedure on a patient, so they can decide with the full details.

Sounding gruesome? Just wait ’til you see it on your screens!

While most reality TV fans will recognise Vogue as the wife of MIC legend, Spencer Matthews, Mobeen is the lesser known of the two presenters.

So, who is Mobeen Azhar? Let’s get to know the Plastic Surgery Undressed presenter better here.

Who is Mobeen?

Mobeen Azhar is a writer, journalist, documentary maker and presenter originally from Huddersfield. However, he has been living and working in London for over the decade.

After graduating with a law degree and working with a charity for a year, Mobeen decided he wanted to switch paths and pursue a career in journalism. In an interview with the BBC back in 2016, Mobeen said: “I wanted to document peoples’ lives and tell untold stories. At last, I’d found my purpose.”

He has now been working in the field of journalism and documentaries for over fifteen years. Mobeen regularly works with the BBC and reports for NPR’s This World.

What has Mobeen presented?

All of Mobeen’s previous presenting work is very different to Plastic Surgery Undressed. Some of his specialist areas to cover in docu-series include religion, sex work, Pakistan’s history and Prince, the singer!

Mobeen in a Prince mega-fan and has written books and produced documentaries about him. Mobeen had seen Prince 53 times in concert!

And his documentary work has not gone unnoticed, as it has earned him awards over the years.

Mobeen has won a Best Constructed Factual BAFTA for his series, Muslims Like Us. He also earned a BAFTA nomination for his BBC2 series, Generation Jihad.

Follow Mobeen on social media

To get to know more about Mobeen and what he’s working on, you can follow him on both Twitter and Instagram.

His Twitter account – where he has over 8,000 followers – is filled with more of his journalistic work, whereas Mobeen’s Instagram is dotted with all the fun things he gets up to.

Check Mobeen out on Instagram @mobeen_azhar.

