Meet Money for Nothing's EJ Osborne - check out his wood crafts on Instagram!

Money for Nothing has become one of the BBC’s most beloved renovation shows. Each episode sees Sarah Moore and a team of expert up-cyclers take throwaway items and give them a fabulous new lease of life.

One of the show’s experts who has fans smitten is handsome EJ Osborne.

So, who is EJ? Find out everything you need to know about the Money for Nothing designer here, from career background to Instagram!

Who is EJ?

Ethan-James “EJ” Osborne is a designer who handcrafts products and furniture. He is one of the designers featured on BBC’s Money for Nothing.

EJ first studied Arboriculture with the Royal Forestry Society and then Product & Furniture Design at Kingston University. He managed to combine both his love for nature and craft by working with wood.

EJ primarily makes products for his company, titled Hatchet & Bear. To find out more about EJ’s work, check out his website here.

Does EJ have Instagram?

Yes! EJ has two Instagram accounts, one for work and also a more personal one.

His personal Insta – @ej_osborne – also reveals that he has cancer. His Instagram bio reads “currently staring cancer between the eyeballs.” EJ also shares loads of adorable snaps with his dog, who from the looks of it is his best bud!

Also check out EJ on Twitter for all his latest work updates.

