John Torode and Greg Wallace are the culinary judging duo no one wants to come up against. The pair have been the faces of Masterchef since 2005 and show no signs of throwing in the towel just yet.

Celebrity Masterchef is back for a brand new series in 2019 which will see John and Greg endure the cooking of everyone from Joey Essex to Oti Mabuse and Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock.

Neil Ruddock faired well during the sausage challenge in episode 1 of the show. He comes off pretty confident about his cooking skills overall. Neil cited Indian, Chinese, roast dinners, pie and mash and puddings as some of his favourite foods.

But what are the other loves in Neil Ruddock’s life? We take a look at his wife, family and more…

Neil Ruddock’s wife

Neil’s wife is ex-glamour model Leah Ruddock.

She was previously known as Leah Newman until they got married in 2013. Neil’s close friend Rylan Clark-Neal was the couple’s ring bearer.

Neil and Leah had been together for nine years before tying the knot in Kent.

Previous to his marriage to Leah, Neil had another wife. He and Sarah were together for 16 years until 2013.

Do Neil and Leah have children?

Yes. Neil and Leah Ruddock have two children together. They share two daughters, Pebbles and Kizzy.

Leah suffered major complications giving birth to her second daughter, Kizzy, after undiagnosed issues from her pregnancy with Pebbles. A report from Hello! Magazine details how Leah nearly died but thanks to a specialist being in the hospital that day, she survived.

Neil also has two children from his first marriage, Joshua, 30, and Millie, 27.

Neil and Leah’s TV fame

After Neil’s appearance on Celebrity Masterchef, some viewers cast their mind’s back to when Neil and his wife had previously been on telly.

The couple appeared on Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away! in 2014 in relation to an outstanding dog kennel bill of £3,000.

The TV appearance probably would’ve gone unnoticed if Leah’s reaction to the enforcement agents wasn’t so extreme. The former glamour model shouted at the officers and threw water on them.

The pair also appeared on Wife Swap in 2007. Leah has a following of over 63,000 on Twitter and another 3,000 on Instagram (@mrsrazorruddock).

It looks as though Leah is attempting to break into vlogging with her family as she has a YouTube channel named The Ruddocks in 2019.

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF SERIES 14 MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS ON BBC ONE

