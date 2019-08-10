Meet new Dragons' Den star Sara Davies: Age, family, career and more!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

From Skinny Tan to Reggae Reggae sauce, Dragons’ Den has been the catalyst for many a company since the show first started in 2005.

For years Theo Paphitis, Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones and Duncan Bannatyne were the bread and butter of the BBC show, but over a decade on and things have changed.

Still remaining of the original Dragons are Deborah and Peter. And making up the rest of the panel – Touker Suleyman and Tej Lalvani.

Now joining the stony-faced bunch in 2019 is Geordie lady boss, Sara Davies.

So, what do we know about Sara Davies so far? We take a look at her career, age, family and more…

Dragons’ Den: What is Sara Davies’ age?

Sara Davies’ age is very interesting as the new face to the Den is just 35 years old.

Compared to the other Dragons, Sara is very young. Touker Suleyman is the eldest Dragon at 66 years old with Deborah Meaden following close behind at 60. Peter Jones is 53 and Tej Lalvani is 45 years old.

Sara has achieved huge business success at such a young age as she started out her business aged 21 while at the University of York.

Sara Davies: Family

Juggling a family and being a working parent is hard enough for anyone, but Sara is said to catch 150 transatlantic flights a year back and forth to the USA for work, so you’d imagine that alone would put a strain on family life.

However, speaking on Loose Women, Sara said that she has a great support network around her that help with her two children.

Sara is married to Simon and the pair wed in 2007. Together they have two sons named Oliver and Charlie.

Sara’s Career explored

While completing a four-year management course at the University of York, Sara had to do work experience and ended up working at a small craft company.

After realising how huge the craft industry is, she decided she wanted a slice of the action and set up her own company, Crafter’s Companion, in 2005.

Today Sara runs a global company, with over 200 staff employed in the UK and abroad. Her net worth is around £34 million in 2019.

