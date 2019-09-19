University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Watchdog is back on our screens this autumn 2019 for its 42nd series!

With the return of the BBC investigative series means the return of the dream trifecta of presenters: Matt Allwright, Nikki Fox and Steph McGovern.

Together, the trio takes on fraudsters, retailers and big businesses. And all for the sake of protecting the consumer!

So, who is Nikki Fox? Here’s everything you need to know about the Watchdog presenter, from her career beginnings to her work as BBC’s disability correspondent.

Meet Nikki Fox…

Nikki is a 39-year-old journalist, broadcaster and TV presenter originally hailing from Hillingdon, Middlesex. She was born on March 3rd, 1980.

Her initial career path led her towards music and Nikki even obtained a BA in Music from Brunel University.

Following graduation, Nikki’s musical ties led her towards a more media-based career. Her first job fresh out of university was with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire on the Peterborough Breakfast Show.

Nikki’s natural flair for broadcasting was evident from the get-go and she quickly pursued this avenue. After leaving BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, Nikki secured her place on Channel 4’s Disability Researcher Training Scheme.

What disability does Nikki have?

Nikki has muscular dystrophy.

Muscular dystrophy is a disease which sees the breakdown of muscles over time. It can vary in severity, which muscles it impacts and when the disease sets in.

Nikki Fox had muscular dystrophy from childhood and has largely been in a wheelchair for the majority of her adult life.

From disability correspondent to Watchdog

Since her C4 training days, Nikki has gone on to have a full and varied journalistic career.

In 2012, she earned herself a Sony award for her BBC Radio 5 Live piece, ‘Beyond Disability: The Adventures of a Blue Badger’ tackling what it was like living in the UK with a disability. The journalism piece also won at 2012’s New York Festivals Radio Programme and Promotion Awards.

Two years later, in June 2014, Nikki was appointed the BBC’s disability news correspondent. She continues her investigative work and tackles pressing issues facing those living with disabilities in the UK and often appears on the news.

You can read some of her pieces here.

Nikki’s investigative efforts continued as she was chosen to be one of Watchdog’s co-presenters in 2016!

Follow Nikki on social media

If you want to keep up to date with Nikki, then be sure to follow her on both Twitter and Instagram.

You can find Nikki on Twitter here, where she posts about her work on Watchdog and beyond.

Her Instagram @bbcfoxnikkifox is filled with less work and more selfies and travel pics.

WATCH WATCHDOG THURSDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC ONE

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE