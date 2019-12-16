University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

This decade has seen the rise of many TV shows to popularity, from reality TV to quiz shows. But there’s one area which has grown from strength to strength: antiques and auctioneering shows.

From Antiques Roadshow to Flog It!, they’ve become a staple part of the daytime television schedule.

And for over seven years now, Raj Bisram has become one of the telly’s most recognisable and beloved expert antiques dealers.

So, let’s get to know Raj a bit better!

Meet Raj

Raj Bisram works full-time as a fine art and antiques auctioneer and expert dealer. He also works as a TV presenter for antiques shows.

He was born in London in 1956 and attended Highgate School. Before he embarked on a career in antiques, Raj worked in the British Army then as a ski instructor in Austria.

In 1995, Raj co-founded Bentley’s Fine Art Auctioneers with Wilfred Wheaton. Back then it was known as Cranbrook Auction Rooms and changed names in 2000. They deal in a range of antiques, Fine Art, 20th century design and collectables.

It wasn’t until 2013 that Raj began his career in television. He started presenting on Sarah Beeny’s Four Rooms, before joining the teams of Antiques Road Trip (and the celebrity edition), Flog It! and Bargain Hunt. Raj has also appeared on Channel 4’s Posh Pawn.

Raj’s mysterious magic career

If Raj hadn’t already had a varied enough career, he also is passionate about magic.

Raj previously was a member of the Magic Circle and has performed magic all over the world to both celebrities and royalty.

Raj has raised thousands of pounds for global and local charities including Pestalozzi International Village Trust, Demezla House and The Variety Club of Great Britain, by throwing events combining his career in auctioneering with magic.

