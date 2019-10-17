University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Your Home Made Perfect made waves when it first came to the BBC back in spring 2019.

The ground-breaking home renovation show sees two architects – Robert Jamison and Laura Jane Clark – go head-to-head in their designs, using the power of virtual reality to sell their plans to prospective clients.

Each episode, Robert and Laura provide new designs for the episode’s client and then whoever’s design is chosen gets to watch it realised in real life!

Always bold, innovative and boundary-pushing with his designs, Robert certainly knows how to make a statement with his architecture.

So, who is Robert Jamison? Here’s everything you need to know about the Your Home Made Perfect architect!

Who is Robert Jamison?

Robert Jamison is an Irish architect living and working in London. He is originally from Belfast.

After the economic crash of 2008, Robert upended his life and decided to go travelling. On September 16th, 2009 he booked a one-way ticket to New Delhi, India and did not know when he would return.

His travels around the Indian sub-continent have greatly influenced his practice and ethos as an architect.

Robert Jamison: Career

Robert’s architecture career began nearing two decades ago.

In October 2005, he launched his own practice called Robert Jamison Architects which he then left behind to travel the world. Upon his return to London, Robert continued to grow his practice with his new approach to life and architecture.

On his website, Robert explains: “In studio, my ambition is to test and experiment. To demonstrate the healing potential of architecture, and bring architecture to the people.”

He is influenced by ‘spatial prana’, a life-force energy which flows within space and feeds off of the environment one is in. Much of Robert’s design process is influenced by the energies he has adopted from yogic practices.

Robert on social media

If you’re keen to learn more about Robert and to keep up with his day-to-day life, then be sure to follow him on social media.

Robert frequently posts to Instagram about his work, his inspiration and more interesting things about himself, including the fact he was a Wildling extra on Game of Thrones!

Check Robert out on Instagram @robertjamison.

He’s also on Twitter here.

CATCH UP WITH YOUR HOME MADE PERFECT SERIES 1 ON IPLAYER NOW

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE