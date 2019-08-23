University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Murder mystery dramas have gained increasing popularity over the years. You’d be hardpressed to find the TV schedule without at least one good murder drama during the week!

But now the BBC have turned their attention away from the fictitious to real-life murder mysteries in their daytime series, Murder, Mystery and My Family.

The series examines historic criminal cases in order to determine if any of them resulted in a miscarriage of justice.

Two criminal barristers, Sasha Wass and Jeremy Dein, pit for the prosecution and defence respectively. They then present their cases to Judge David Radford, who considers whether there are grounds to consider the convictions as being miscarriages of justice.

But who is tough QC Sasha Wass? What other cases has she worked on outside of the show?

Meet Sasha Wass

Sasha Wass is a criminal barrister with over 38 years of experience at the Bar.

She studied for a Law degree at the University of Liverpool and has since been one of the most revered barristers in the country.

Sasha is ranked in Chambers Directory and The Legal 500 as a Tier 1 Leading Counsel. In 2015, she was made Criminal Silk of the Year.

She has been involved in cases regarding everything from fraud to sexual misconduct and Sasha Wass has a particular emphasis on working on cases where scientific and medical evidence is contested.

What notable cases has Sasha worked on?

Sasha rose to prominence for her work as a prosecutor on some of Britain’s most public and notorious criminal cases.

In the 1990s, she was part of the team who convicted serial killer Rosemary West. She also prosecuted rogue trader Kweku Adoboli, responsible for largest British banking fraud and financier Roger Levitt.

However, one of her most recent cases has been the one which put her name on the map; that of Rolf Harris’ sexual abuse cases.

Sasha was the lead prosecutor during the trial which saw children’s entertainer Rolf Harris jailed in 2014 on twelve counts of indecent assault.

Following her success with the Rolf Harris case, Philip Hammond named Sasha as the lead investigator into the St Helena Child Abuse Inquiry involving the British Overseas Territory of St Helena.

Working on Murder, Mystery and My Family has been Sasha’s first foray into the world of television.

