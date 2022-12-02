Thirty-two professional chefs put their reputations on the line from November 2, on MasterChef The Professionals. Let’s find out more about the MasterChef The Professionals semi-finalists who made it through in 2022.
Anna Haugh and Marcus Wareing have been putting the professional chefs through their paces on series 15. The hunt is on to find the next superstar chef on the BBC show.
Gregg Wallace is also hosting and judging the show. Each week four contestants attempted to prove themselves to make it through to the next round of the series.
At the beginning of the competition, there were 32 chefs ready to prove they could win the 2022 show:
- Chris Finnigan
- Nikita Pathakji
- Tasoula Gramozi
- Nathan Booth
- Gabriella Margiotta
- Sagar Massey
- Charlie Jeffreys
- Owen Vaughan
- William Rocks
- Theres Andersson
- Parminder Singh
- Jonny McCreery
- Beatriz Cuvolo
- Brendan Edema
- Zarka Hussain
- Darren Collinson
- Andrew Cassling
- Mo Farhan
- Emma Shephard
- Shane
- Daniel Rodriguez
- Mo P
- Natalia Echeverry
- Ishmael Clarke
- Gordon Craig
- Stefano Bressan
- Mathew Griffiths
- Ollie Sous
- Lucy Auchincloss
- Anastasia Brown
- James Checkley
- Wilson Macedo
MasterChef The Professionals semi-finalists 2022
Of all the heats, only 10 of the professional chefs made it through to the semi-finals of the 2022 show.
The MasterChef Professionals semi-finalists include Anastasia Brown, Charlie Jeffries, Chris Finnigan, Gabriella Margiotta, James Checkley, Nikita Pathakji, Owen Vaughan, Sagar Massey, Theres Andersson, and Wilson Macedo.
The last of the semi-finals take place on December 2 during episode 15.
Find the semi-finalsits on Instagram:
- Anastasia Brown @Anastasiabrownchef
- Chris Finnigan @chefchrisfinnigan
- Gabriella Margiotta @gabriellas_kitchen
- James Checkley @nipper2112
- Nikita Pathakji @chefnikita.p
- Owen Vaughan @owen__vaughan
- Sagar Massey @sagarmassey
- Theres Andersson @cheftess_swe
- Wilson Macedo @chefwilsonmacedo
When is the show’s finale?
As the semi-finals wrap up on Friday, December 2, viewers will see finals week commence on Tuesday, December 6.
Episode 16 of 18 sees finals week start and the chefs are cook for a Chef’s Table event at London’s Lanesborough Hotel.
The MasterChef The Professionals 2022 final airs Sunday, December 11 at 6:15 pm on BBC One.
