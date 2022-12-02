Thirty-two professional chefs put their reputations on the line from November 2, on MasterChef The Professionals. Let’s find out more about the MasterChef The Professionals semi-finalists who made it through in 2022.

Anna Haugh and Marcus Wareing have been putting the professional chefs through their paces on series 15. The hunt is on to find the next superstar chef on the BBC show.

Gregg Wallace is also hosting and judging the show. Each week four contestants attempted to prove themselves to make it through to the next round of the series.

At the beginning of the competition, there were 32 chefs ready to prove they could win the 2022 show:

Chris Finnigan

Nikita Pathakji

Tasoula Gramozi

Nathan Booth

Gabriella Margiotta

Sagar Massey

Charlie Jeffreys

Owen Vaughan

William Rocks

Theres Andersson

Parminder Singh

Jonny McCreery

Beatriz Cuvolo

Brendan Edema

Zarka Hussain

Darren Collinson

Andrew Cassling

Mo Farhan

Emma Shephard

Shane

Daniel Rodriguez

Mo P

Natalia Echeverry

Ishmael Clarke

Gordon Craig

Stefano Bressan

Mathew Griffiths

Ollie Sous

Lucy Auchincloss

Anastasia Brown

James Checkley

Wilson Macedo

MasterChef The Professionals semi-finalists 2022

Of all the heats, only 10 of the professional chefs made it through to the semi-finals of the 2022 show.

The MasterChef Professionals semi-finalists include Anastasia Brown, Charlie Jeffries, Chris Finnigan, Gabriella Margiotta, James Checkley, Nikita Pathakji, Owen Vaughan, Sagar Massey, Theres Andersson, and Wilson Macedo.

The last of the semi-finals take place on December 2 during episode 15.

Find the semi-finalsits on Instagram:

Anastasia Brown @Anastasiabrownchef

Chris Finnigan @chefchrisfinnigan

Gabriella Margiotta @gabriellas_kitchen

James Checkley @nipper2112

Nikita Pathakji @chefnikita.p

Owen Vaughan @owen__vaughan

Sagar Massey @sagarmassey

Theres Andersson @cheftess_swe

Wilson Macedo @chefwilsonmacedo

When is the show’s finale?

As the semi-finals wrap up on Friday, December 2, viewers will see finals week commence on Tuesday, December 6.

Episode 16 of 18 sees finals week start and the chefs are cook for a Chef’s Table event at London’s Lanesborough Hotel.

The MasterChef The Professionals 2022 final airs Sunday, December 11 at 6:15 pm on BBC One.

